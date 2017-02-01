Relax, Music Lovers! Here's Why Beyoncé's Pregnancy at Coachella Is Really a Good Thing

Hold up! This may be one of the biggest Coachella performances of all time.
As the Beyhive continues celebrating Beyoncé's big news that she is expecting twins, some music fans began to wonder if this pregnancy could affect her upcoming gigs.
One performance in particular raising eyebrows is her set this April when she headlines two Saturdays at the Coachella Music Festival.
While some reports circulated that event organizers didn't know she was expecting, all signs point to the "Love on Top" singer following through with her gig.
For us, it got us thinking how the pregnancy news could add several positive elements to what is already expected to be a special performance. Take a look at what we're hoping for when it's festival time.
Daniela Vesco/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images
Sing It Loud: Because she will be so far along in her pregnancy journey, it's unlikely that Beyoncé will be dancing all over the stage. Instead, we can focus on that Grammy-winning voice as she belts out all of our favorite hits like "Halo," "Drunk in Love" and more.
Bring Them Out: We know Beyoncé loves to bring out a special guest—anybody remember her Super Bowl halftime performance—and what better time to do it when so many celebrities are in Indio, Calif.? We don't want to play favorites, but Jay-Z, John Legend or Destiny's Child would be great gets.
Savor the Time: After Coachella, it's more than likely that the proud mom will take some much-deserved time off work. Besides, it wasn't too long ago when her world tour concluded. What we're trying to say is this will be one of her final performances for quite some time. Enjoy every moment festival goers.
Open Book: Pregnancy hormones can change a lady for a short time. As a result, music fans may be able to witness a Beyoncé who is open to performing more emotional songs and speaking from the heart. If some tears were shed, we wouldn't complain either.
Big Reveal: Ever since the MTV Video Music Awards when Beyoncé announced her first pregnancy, fans have always wondered if she could top such a moment. We're just putting it out there, but wouldn't it be a nice gesture of Bey to reveal the sex of her babies during the weekend?
Witnessing History: While we're not exactly sure how far along she is in her pregnancy, perhaps Beyoncé will go into labor right before our very eyes. Anything can happen when you are Queen Bey!