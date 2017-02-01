What Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement Really Means: Analyzing the Imagery, Colors, and Numerical Connection

When it comes to Beyoncé, nothing she does is unintentional.

In case you've missed it (we're betting you haven't), music's biggest superstar is expecting twins with husband Jay Z. Queen Bey revealed the earth-shattering news on Instagram earlier today, a relatively surprising, and admittedly low-key move for someone who, in 2011, topped every celebrity pregnancy announcement ever with a post-performance belly rub at the MTV VMAs.

And think of the lengths editors at Vanity Fair or Vogue would've gone to in hopes of securing a spread debuting Beyoncé's baby bump! No interview though, she ain't about that accompanying Q&A life. But alas, in true Bey form, the announcement—not unlike her sudden Lemonade drop—came as a major surprise.

So in the spirit of investigative journalism, we've taken the finest of fine-tooth combs and analyzed what's really happening with Bey's announcement. Thank us later.