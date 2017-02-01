The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Responds to Breakup Rumors Before Lauren Bushnell's Birthday

Love is still in the air for Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell.
Less than three months after The Bachelor couple announced that they had called off their wedding, a new report surfaced Wednesday morning claiming the pair was headed for a split.
But as it turns out, you can't believe everything you read. Just ask Ben himself.
"No need to respond often to rumors or ‘fake news' but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today," he wrote on Instagram while sharing a PDA picture from a recent vacation. "We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side."
Bachelor Nation fans have been following the couple closely after their reality series Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? came to a close at the end of 2016.
Recently, Lauren spent a weekend in Nashville with only her "gal pals" including co-stars Lace Morris and Amanda Stanton. Most recently, she packed her bags for Mexico to ring in her birthday without Ben by her side.
Both Ben and Lauren, however, were able to enjoy date night at the Pepsi Center in Colorado where they watched the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz basketball game.
Regardless of what fans do or don't see on social media, Ben opened up to E! News about his hopes for 2017. On the top of his list is "wedding clarity."
"2017 I hope is the year that we have huge steps in either getting married or having a really good idea of when we're getting married, but right now we don't," he admitted to us.
Lauren added, "We're both ready to start planning, but we needed a break between finishing filming and then the holidays happened and we were like, 'Ok, 2017, the beginning of the year, January, which is now, we'll really start sitting down and making those plans,' so I think that's where we are."