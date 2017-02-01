From Controversy to Storyline, How Real Housewives Handles (or Avoids) Real-Life Drama

"Don't come in here talking about my business!"

So decreed Bethenny Frankel during The Real Housewives of New York City last season, when Dorinda Medley's boyfriend John accused her of stealing her company's name for another business. The lesson we all learned? Skinnygirl is off-limits. But could this gag order of sorts carry over to Frankel's personal life as well, after her ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested on Jan. 27 for alleged harassment and stalking after sending Bethenny e-mails and texts, as well as showing up at their six-year-old daughter Brynn's school?

Cameras are currently rolling on the ninth season of RHONY, but it remains to be seen if any of Bethenny's drama with Jason will make it onto Bravo's airwaves, as most of their divorce dealings have happened off-screen since ending their two-year marriage in 2013, before it was finalized in 2016.