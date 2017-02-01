Kim Kardashian Testifies in Paris Robbery Case

Kim Kardashian is testifying in her Paris robbery case, E! News confirms.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star met with French authorities in a New York City hotel Wednesday morning about her traumatic experience in October in which she was gagged, bound and held at gunpoint. She is hoping to help them identify two of the robbers as well as give them a detailed account of what happened.
Kim, 36, arrived in Manhattan with her two kids, North West and Saint West, after a family trip to Costa Rica. Earlier this month French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche published a transcript of the E! star's verbal statement to French police about the, during which she was robbed for almost $10 million worth of jewelry inside her hotel room during Paris Fashion Week.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
NBC News confirmed the report was accurate, but neither French police nor Kim commented. French police arrested more than 15 people in connection to the robbery and charged four of them, including the brother of the limo driver Kim used in Paris.
According to the report, the crime took place at 4:30 a.m. local time.
She said that while her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her assistant changed clothes, she went to her computer upstairs and worked. She said she then heard noises at the door, "like footsteps," and asked who was there. No one answered and she called her bodyguard just before 3 a.m. She then saw through the sliding door two people, including "a man of the reception who was strapped [or tied up]."
She said the robbers were two hooded men wearing jackets that read "Police" and that one of them wore a ski mask. She said he spoke to her in French, took her Blackberry and asked where was her ring, which cost $4 million. She told him she did not know but then pointed at the piece of jewelry, which was lying on a bedside table, after he withdrew and pointed a weapon at her.
After scouring her purse and discovering pricey pieces of jewelry, the robbers tied her up with plastic cables and taped her mouth shut before putting her in the bathtub, the report said.