Oscars 2017: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander to Present

The tradition continues.

Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, producers of the 2017 Oscars, announced the first wave of presenters Wednesday: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander. The actors, all of whom won awards in 2016, will appear onstage at the Dolby Theatre Feb. 26. Typically, last year's winners will dole out awards to winners of the opposite sex.

DiCaprio received four acting nominations (and one producing nomination) prior to his win for The Revenant; Larson, Rylance and Vikander were first-time nominees and winners.

Additional presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.