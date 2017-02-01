How Fabio Scared Jamie Dornan Out of L.A.

Jamie Dornan seemingly has mixed feelings about Hollywood.

Ever since Fifty Shades of Grey made him a world famous actor in 2015, the Northern Irish actor has spent more time in L.A. than he'd ever anticipated. He's even made a few famous friends, including comedian Don Rickles. "We became sort of e-mail buddies and spoke on the phone," he said on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday. Jimmy Kimmel suspected Rickle's wife was behind the e-mails, though. "Wait a minute! I've known Don for many years. He's not e-mailing you!" the host told Dornan. "Whoever's e-mailing you is not Don! He is not your e-mail buddy."

"There was an element of surprise when he actually turned up at dinner, I have to say, because I didn't really know who I'd been e-mailing with," Dornan replied. "But he arranged this dinner."