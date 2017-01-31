Teen Wolf Just Changed Everything With Its Emotional Winter Finale (& That Kiss!!!)

Gonna be honest here: we could not explain exactly what happened in Teen Wolf's winter finale if we tried.

The train was rerouted, the nazi was defeated and turned into a ghost rider, and then the ghost riders disappeared, and all the people in the train station returned to their lives. That's the gist of it, but that gist is not what we cared about tonight, not what drove us to tears and squealing and other involuntary emotional responses.

First of all, Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) returned! Lydia's (Holland Roden) memories did the trick, and while he didn't walk out of the light and right into her arms as we were kind of hoping, he did suddenly appear back in his jeep. His real entrance, however, came when Scott (Tyler Posey) and Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) were face to face with the nazi in the hallway, and suddenly Stiles appeared with his trusty bat to help them take him down.