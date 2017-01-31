Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood Reunite With Their Lord of the Rings Co-Stars

The fellowship is back together again.
It's been 16 years since Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen and the rest of their co-stars first hit the silver screen to launch one of the biggest movie trilogies in Hollywood history.
Despite how much time has gone by since their days in Middle-earth, the actors behind the beloved characters picked up right where they left off when they reunited Monday night. Shenanigans obviously ensued.
Along with Bloom, Wood and Mortensen, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd joined in on the fun as the group posed for silly photos.
"They have a cave troll," Monaghan captioned a photo on his Instagram account as the men posed with cutlery from a restaurant and prepared to fight off a nonexistent cave troll.
Later, the actor, who played Merry throughout the three films, paid tribute to the Oscar-nominated Mortensen, who he referred to as "My captain. My king."
While it's been nearly two decades since the franchise graced the silver screen, Bloom recently reflected on all those years ago when he shared a photo of the group as rising stars getting matching ink at a New Zealand tattoo parlor. Though they contemplated getting tattoos of the One Ring or the word "fellowship" together, the actors instead decided on the number nine written in Tolkien's script, Tengwar.
"It was one of those beautiful moments, where we all felt like we had been through this war, this battle, together in a lot of different ways," Monaghan told Entertainment Weekly in 2016. "That really brought together that family feeling."