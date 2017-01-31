Katherine Heigl Shares Another Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy in Honor of Josh Kelley's Birthday

Katherine Heigl is feeling very blessed for a lot of reasons these days, but she'll admit one of the biggest reasons is her husband, Josh Kelley.

The actress took a moment to gush about her hubby on his 37th birthday Monday night by sharing an adorable photo of the singer holding their baby boy, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., in his arms.

"How @joshbkelley is finishing off his birthday, with sleepy snuggles from his namesake," she captioned the pic. "Could not be more grateful for this extraordinary man and for this extraordinary day that he was born!"