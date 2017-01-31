Tom Brady's Kids on Super Bowl LI: "Dad, the Atlanta Falcons Are Really Good!"

Tom Brady's kids are old enough to know that victory is never guaranteed.

As the New England Patriots quarterback prepares to play the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, he spoke to E! News at a press conference Monday about how Jack Brady, 9, Benjamin Brady, 7, and Vivian Brady, 4, are gearing up for the game.

Surprisingly, Tom hasn't really discussed the significance of the Super Bowl with his three kids. "They probably get most of it from their friends, not necessarily dad," he said. "When they're with me they don't want to talk about too much football, other than to say, 'Dad, the Atlanta Falcons are really good—they are a really good team. I don't know if you could beat them.'"