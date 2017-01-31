Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Three cheers for Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh!
The couple welcomed triplets in January, Pharrell's rep confirmed to Vanity Fair Tuesday. The rep did not provide the babies' names or sexes, but told E! News, "The family is healthy and happy." Married since 2013, Pharrell and Helen are also parents to son Rocket Williams, 8.
The duo broke the news that they were expecting in September 2016 when Lasichanh, 36, showed off her baby bump at a Chanel-hosted dinner to celebrate their new fragrance N°5 L'EAU. However, neither Pharrell nor Helen publicly revealed that she was expecting triplets.
In a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell revealed how Rocket got his name. "In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element," the musician said, "we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend."
Speaking to The Guardian in 2014, he described Rocket as "the best song I've ever co-written."
Pharrell is expected to attend the 2017 Oscars, as Hidden Figures is nominated for Best Picture alongside Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight; he produced the movie with Peter Chernin, Donna Gigliotti, Theodore Melfi and Jenno Topping. The film, based on a true story, stars Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer; it received three nominations total.