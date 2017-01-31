Jimmy Kimmel Offers to Deliver Natalie Portman's Baby at the 2017 Oscars

Being pregnant forced Natalie Portman to rethink her award season strategy.

"I feel like they're very careful with me. Everyone's like, 'Oh, you don't have to stand up. That's OK.' And I'm like, 'I can stand up out of a chair...still!'" she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday. There are perks, though. "Cutting in the bathroom line is one I'll take," she admitted. "It's nice."

Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney also happens to be expecting, "and she's eating constantly," he told Portman. "Are you eating all the time? It's like Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, 100 percent of the time in our house. Are you like that as well?"