Paris Jackson Will Guest on Star, Making Her Acting Debut on the Fox Musical Drama

Paris Jackson is heading to TV. The daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, will make her acting debut on Fox's Star later this season. 

This is Jackson's first scripted acting gig. The 18-year-old will play Rachel Wells, a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group and deliberately goads Eva (Sharlene Taulé) and Star (Jude Demorest) into pushing some boundaries, according to the official casting announcement.

The cast of Star also includes Queen Latifah, Benjamin BrattJude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown. Guest stars over the first season so far include Lenny Kravitz, Tyrese Gibson and Naomi Campbell.

Star hails from Empire's Lee Daniels and follows a new music group made up of three young women who are mentored by Queen Latifah's Carlotta Brown and Bratt's Jahil Rivera, their agent who is looking for his big break. The show features original music, like Empire.

Two weeks ago Daniels posted a selfie with Jackson on Instagram, stoking the speculation that they were collaborating. "#whenpariscomestoyou ❤️ ...talking talking talking," he posted with the above photo.

Jackson recently stepped back into the public eye with a splashy Rolling Stone cover story where she made a number of bombshell revelations, including the amount of tattoos and piercings she has and her father's legal battles involving allegations of child molestation.

Star airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Fox.

