Ciara: Russell Wilson and I Have Two Babies on the Way (But it's Not What You Think)

Ciara has so much to look forward to in the coming months!

The R&B singer answered fan questions via Facebook Live on Monday, revealing new details about welcoming baby No. 2 with Russell Wilsonas well as the upcoming release of her seventh studio album.

Just days ago, Ciara made a major career move by signing a record deal with Warner Bros. Records. She compared working on brand new music to another pregnancy, as both are hugely important to the mama-to-be.

"In many ways, we've got a bump in the oven," she shared. "It's been such a fun ride already, and in addition to life and all the beautiful things that are happening, the most important thing to my fans is the music and I'm excited about that new baby, too."

The Jackie artist added, "My next album is going to be my other baby. So we've got two babies on the way!"