Mary Tyler Moore's Cause of Death Revealed

Less than a week after Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80, her cause of death has been revealed.

The legendary actress succumbed to cardiopulmonary arrest, brought on by other serious contributing health issues, according to Moore's death certificate that was obtained by TMZ. Per the outlet, Moore suffering from aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia and diabetes mellitus also played a role in her passing.

As E! News reported last Wednesday, Moore's family and friends gathered in Connecticut to say goodbye to the actress. In the days that followed, her many former Dick Van Dyke Show, Mary Tyler Moore Show co-stars and admirers expressed their grief by paying tribute to their dear friend on social media.

Just yesterday, Moore was laid to rest during a private funeral in Fairfield, Conn.