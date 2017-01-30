Vanessa Hudgens Marks One-Year Anniversary of Her Father's Death: "I Know How Proud He Is"

Vanessa Hudgens

Instagram

Gone, but certainly not forgotten.

Monday marked the one-year anniversary since Vanessa Hudgens lost her father Greg Hudgens after battling stage four cancer.

In an inspiring Instagram post, the Powerless star paid tribute to a man she knows is still being a supportive parent.

"Today marks one year since my dad passed away," she wrote to her followers. "He's my angel looking down on me and I know how proud he is."

Vanessa added, "I keep trucking on but still feel his presence in my heart. And there he will forever stay."

Vanessa Hudgens, Greg Hudgens

Michael Simon/StarTraks

Just 12 months ago, the former High School Musical star defied expectations when she performed in the live musical production of Grease: Live hours after learning of Greg's passing.

"I am so sad to say that last night my daddy, Greg passed away from stage 4 cancer," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who kept him in your prayers. Tonight I do the show in his honor."

Ultimately, Vanessa wowed fans with her portrayal of Rizzo in the live special that also paid tribute to Greg in the final moments.

While the actress remains busy in her career—her latest show Powerless recently premiered on NBC—Vanessa recently admitted that some days are easier than others. She does, however, find comfort in knowing her dad is still supporting her from afar.

"There are highs and there are lows," Vanessa told People about how she is adjusting to live without her dad. "It sucks, but death happens. It never makes it easier but it happens to all of us. It's just something we have to get through until we all meet again in heaven."

