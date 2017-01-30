Denzel Washington Calls First-Ever SAG Award Win ''Surprising''

If one person didn't expect to win at last night's 2017 SAG Awards, it's Denzel Washington.

The Fences star took home his first-ever Screen Actors Guild accolade in the Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture category, besting award season front-runners Casey Affleck and Ryan Goslingfor the title.

Washington chatted with E! News' Zuri Hall about the major career milestone, thanking those who worked behind the camera to make the play-turned-movie possible. "[Late playwright] August Wilson wrote a masterpiece and great roles for all of us," he shared.

Denzel acknowledged the advantage of taking Fences from stage to screen, explaining, "We had the luxury of 114 performances so we did, in some ways, have a leg up on the actors, but he wrote a brilliant part."