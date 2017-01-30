How Emma Stone Celebrated Her 2017 SAG Awards Win

Emma Stone hit another high note at the 2017 SAG Awards.
The La La Land star's winning streak continued Sunday night when she won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, beating Arrival's Amy Adams, The Girl on the Train's Emily Blunt, Jackie's Natalie Portman and Florence Foster Jenkins' Meryl Streep. As the actress confessed to E! News' Zuri Hall backstage, "It's pretty crazy!"
During her acceptance speech, the adorably flustered winner told the audience, "Wow. To be an actor, playing an actor, and receiving an actor by a guild of actors—it's pretty exceptional."
"Oh, they're counting me down," she said. "I have forgotten everything I have ever thought in my life." After thanking co-star Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle, Emma said, "I just wanted to say: I feel insecure a lot of the time. And feeling I deserve anything like this requires a bit of mental gymnastics. Getting to be a part—even a tiny, tiny part—of a group of people that cares about reflecting society and bringing people joy and making them laugh and giving people hope, or—God, I know I have to wrap up. I feel like I'm going to faint. We're in a tricky time in the world and our country. Things are inexcusable and scary and need action. I'm so grateful to be part of a group of people that cares and wants to reflect things back to society."
Lionsgate
Speaking to reporters backstage, Emma elaborated on her speech. "We have to speak up against injustice, and we have to kick some ass. We have to speak up," she said. "Staying silent only helps the oppressor, not the victim. Right now I hope that people seeing things that are being done that are unconstitutional and inhumane would say something. I would hope that people would fight for what's right, and what's just f--king human. What's f--king human."
Emma opted to skip the star-studded after-parties to spend time with her brother, Spencer Stone, and friends who were staying in her hotel room. "We've got a big group of people," she told E! News. "And I'm just gonna go back and be with them, because they're just the greatest."
The 2017 Oscars are weeks away, and Portman, Stone and Streep will again compete in the Best Actress category—this time with Elle's Isabelle Huppert and Loving's Ruth Negga.
Award season has taken its toll on Emma, who's excited to get back in front of the camera when it's all over. "I'm going to work on a movie really soon, so I'm very excited for that," she told E! News. "It's called The Favorite. It's by Yorgos Lanthimos—written and directed by him."
"I'm really looking forward to it," Emma added. "It'll be in fun. I'm going to be in in London!"
For complete SAG Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, 30 Jan. And don't miss the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special Tuesday, 31 Jan. at 7:30 p.m., only on E!