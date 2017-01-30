Camila Cabello Gives First TV Performance Since Leaving Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony took the stage for the first time as a foursome at the 2017 People's Choice Awards . The group performed " Work From Home " without Camila's verse. After their performance, they accepted the award for Favorite Group by teasing upcoming music. "We love you, guys," Lauren Jauregui said. "So much to come, so stay tuned."

Camila left Fifth Harmony in December, with hopes of pursing her career as a solo artist. Her departure started a series of back and forth statements between Camila and her former bandmates, who claimed they were informed of her decision by her representatives. Camila also released a statement refuting those claims.

Although the song was released when Camila was still a part of the girl group, this is her first time performing it as a solo artist. The song has hit its peak position this week, on the Billboard Top 100 at No. 6.

Camila took the stage with rapper Machine Gun Kelly Monday for a live performance of "Bad Things" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello is moving right along.

