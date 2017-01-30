Celebs Stampede the World's Richest Horse Race in Miami

And they're off!

More than 12,000 fans—and a slew of A-listers—arrived at Gulfstream Park in Hallendale Beach, Fla., over the weekend for the inaugural The Pegasus World Cup Invitational. Among the notable names in attendance: Vanessa Hudgens, Usher, Aaron Paul, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Karolina Kurkova and E! News' own Maria Menounos.

This wasn't just your average sporting event. With a $12 million purse at stake, it was also the world's richest thoroughbred horse race. Previously, the Dubai World Cup, which boasted a $10 million purse, held the title.

"I thought it would be fun to pop over," Hudgens told E! News. "It's such an amazing sport. I'm excited to see the best of the best doing their thing."