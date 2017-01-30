Katy Perry Prepares to Launch Line of Shoes Stamped With Her Signature Roar

Katy Perry has put her heart and sole into this new project.

Along with being a celebrated songstress, the 13-time Grammy nominee has also evolved into a fashionista all her own over the course of more than a decade in the spotlight. Now, after four years of research and development, the 32-year-old CoverGirl spokeswoman is gearing up to launch an eponymous shoe line, complete with touches of the pop star from heel to toe.

"You are what you wear, right?" she told Footwear News. "It's one of those things where I really love the line and I'm excited by it. It's not like you'll never see me in a pair of Adidas slides ever again. And you'll [probably still] see me on the streets wearing Uggs."