Study Finds Women Underrepresented in Non-Acting 2017 Oscar Nominations

While The Academy made strides to add more diverse members to its organization, the 2017 Oscar nominations revealed that women are still underrepresented.

A study by the Women's Media Center found that women only made up 20 percent of the nominees in non-acting categories, which is down 2 percent from last year. This year also failed to see a woman nominated in the Best Director category, and it's also the 89th year in which a woman hasn't been included in the cinematographer category. Eighty-nine also happens to be the entire history of the iconic award show.

But it wasn't all bad. The study praised Ava DuVernay's nomination for best documentary feature for 13th, as well as Jackie composter Mica Levi for being the first female in the category in 17 years.