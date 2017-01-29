Denzel Washington Wins First-Ever SAG Award for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture

A big congratulations are in order for Denzel Washington who just took home his very first Screen Actors Guild award.

The Fences actor won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2017 SAG Awards and accepted the award by admitting he really didn't believe in himself.

"Thank you very much," he began. "You know, I am a God-fearing man. I'm supposed to have faith, but I didn't have faith. God bless you all, all the other actors. I'd say, 'You know, young boys are going to win, you ain't going to win.' So I didn't even prepare. But I am prepared!"

He continued, "Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, Eugene O'Neill, Edward Albee, August Wilson, first," he said thanking the original American playwrights. He then went on to thank his cast and crew before expressing his excitement and gratitude.