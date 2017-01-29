Mary Tyler Moore, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher & More Honored During SAG Awards 2017 In Memoriam Tribute

The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards honored the many celebrities we've lost this year during Sunday's ceremony.

Over the past year alone we've lost Hollywood icons Mary Tyler Moore, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, PrinceAlan Thicke, Florence Henderson and so many more. It's been less than a month since we lost Fisher and Reynolds and less than a week since we lost Moore.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Cateris introduced the segment during the show saying, "This has been a year of staggering losses, here are just a few of the performers who changed our world and were proud to say, 'I am an Actor.'" 

This past Wednesday, Moore's rep confirmed the news of her death in a statement to E! News.

"Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine," her rep said. "A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile."

