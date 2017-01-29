Meryl Streep Is Ryan Gosling's Very Own Fairy Godmother While Fixing His Bow Tie at the 2017 SAG Awards

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
As if we needed another reason to adore Meryl Streep!
The iconic actress and 2017 SAG Award nominee was spotted sprinkling her own version of fairy godmother dust in the Shrine Auditorium ballroom on Sunday night when photographers caught the Florence Foster Jenkins star lending a helping hand to none other than Ryan Gosling.
The La La Land star was suffering from a small fashion faux pas, but thanks to Meryl, she leaned over and fixed Ryan's crooked bow tie in no time at all. Gosling flashed his signature sweet smile to Streep, and are those rosy cheeks? Don't worry, we'd be blushing as well.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images for TNT
And let's be honest, these are the off camera moments we totally live for when it comes to award season!
Both Gosling and Streep might leave the Screen Actors Guild Awards with their very own "Actor" statuette in hand.
The latter is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for Florence Foster Jenkins while Gosling stands to win yet another accolade for La La Land in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture category.
With such high stakes at hand, no one wants to give an acceptance speech without a picture perfect bow tie! Enjoy the evening, you two.