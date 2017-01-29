James Marsden Takes Mini-Me Son to 2017 SAG Awards, Plus: More Celebrities Who Brought Family Members

Forget date night. The 2017 SAG Awards was a family affair!
James Marsden followed the trend, tapping his 15-year-old son Jack Marsden as his date for the memorable evening. E! News chatted with the lookalike father-son duo, and from the looks of our conversation with mini-Marsden, he hopes to follow in dad's footsteps toward superstardom!
"I'm going to try and do music," Jack revealed after the Westworld star admitted, "My time is over. I'm literally passing on the baton to the next generation."
Jack seems to have a pretty great head on his shoulders as James added, "I actually go to him for advice... Just stay true to your heart and respect others. All those good human things we try to teach each other."
And speaking of keeping it all in the family, Emma Stone also invited her brother Spencer to the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he's become somewhat of a red carpet mainstay alongside his super talented big sis and La La Land nominee.
The siblings attended the 2017 Golden Globes together, as well as the Golden Globes in 2015 and 2012 in addition to other past festivities, such as the 2012 Oscars and the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards this past December.
Then there's Kirsten Dunst, who gave new fiancé Jesse Plemons the night off and instead treated her brother Christian to a night he won't soon forget.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Veep star Gary Cole also shared the special moment with his 23-year-old daughter, Mary Cole. Safe to say we know Papa Cole is getting an awesome Father's Day present this year!