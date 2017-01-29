Best Dressed Stars at the 2017 SAG Awards: Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi & More!

Michelle Williams, Ariel Winter, Sophie Turner & More Stars Hit the SAG Awards 2017 Red Carpet: See the Fashion Police Verdict!
When it comes to epic red carpet fashion moments made by your favorite celebs, the SAG Awards probably isn't the show you'd expect them from.
Most stars (and their stylist counterparts) want to save their major gowns for the more high-profile ceremonies—like the Golden Globes or Academy Awards—but in a way that makes spotting an enchanting look all the more exciting!
This award show is a chance for celebs to wear something a little offbeat while still being a lot glamorous…and the following A-lists did it the best.
Did you catch a glimpse of Black-ish starlet Yara Shahidi's colorful gown? That's exactly the fashion risk we're talking about—the one everyone should be taking.
And what about Taraji P. Henson's feminine and sexy dress contrasted by an unexpected semi-shaved head? Call you say total badass?
Another ensemble that deserves a shout-out is Kathryn Hahn's fashion-forward gown with heavy buckle embellishments. We're not used to seeing the comedic actress this way, but she's a total bombshell and we hope she keeps it up for award shows to come!
