The Crown's Claire Foy Keeps Her Golden Globe in the Bathroom Because Any Other Place Would Be "Crass"

Claire Foy and Matt Smith are the new TV royalty thanks to their Netflix series The Crown. The drama, which netted Foy a Golden Globe and the show took one home for Best Drama as well, follows a newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II. Foy plays Queen Elizabeth and Smith, who is best known for Doctor Who, plays her husband Prince Philip.
So, where's that Globe?
"In my toilet, not actually in my toilet but in my downstairs toilet," Foy told Giuliana Rancic at the 2017 SAG Awards. She's referring to her bathroom.
"I think it's quite a good spot for it actually," Smith said.
"You can't put it anywhere noticeable," Foy said.
"It would be crass," Smith concurred.
"It's so heavy," Foy said. "It's a real weapon."
The cast, which also includes John Lithgow in season one, went right to work on season two, so Smith and Foy said they didn't realize it had been a hit until people came up to them and praised their series at the Golden Globes.
"It was like ‘Whoa,'" Foy said.
But who's been the biggest fan they've heard from? Aside from "lots of really cool young directors and writers have watched it and liked it," Foy said, it has to be Elton John. "We like Elton," Smith said.
"We love Elton," Foy said.
Foy, Lithgow and the ensemble cast were all up for Actors at the 2017 SAG Awards.