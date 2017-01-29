The Stranger Things Kids Are Already Making the 2017 SAG Awards Delightful

The Stranger Things kids are slowly learning to master the awards show circuit, but that doesn't mean they're not still keeping things a little bit...strange.

When Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp stopped to talk to E!'s Brad Goreski on the red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards, we were dazzled before they even said a word.

All four boys were decked out in incredible suits—a blue velvet suit by Mango on Schnapp, a jewel green number by Topman on Wolfhard, a bespoke tux by Bookatailor for McLaughlin, and a classic black J. Crew suit on Matarazzo—showing up most of the grown men on the carpet.