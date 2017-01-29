Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks Just Gave Up the First Bit of Season 5 Scoop on the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
You can always count on a red carpet to get some inside scoop on your favorite TV shows, and when Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks stopped by for a visit with E! News' Brad Goreski at tonight's 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, that was no different.
Despite how notoriously secretive the Netflix series can be when it comes to upcoming seasons, Danielle actually spilled the tea when Brad asked about the highly-anticipated fifth season of OITNB, giving us some insight into the unusual way the batch of episodes will be structured.
"Season five is done over the course of three days," she revealed. "You will watch 13 episodes, and find out what happens in the course of three days. So, it will be very detailed, very intense, and you better get ready. Get your popcorn, your tissues, everything. I don't know when it's coming out because they never tell us, but sometime in the summer." We can't wait!
Danielle also reflected on why the show, nominated this evening for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, has resonated so deeply with its considerable fan base. "Definitely the strong female roles, but I think that people see themselves, regardless if you're a male or female, gay, straight, whatever religion you are, whatever color you are, you can relate to someone in that story," she said. "And it's so truthful, and I think that's why people relate. I'm glad that I'm a part of it, telling this story with all these girls [who] you'll see today. They're all here. We're rolling deep. I love being a part of Orange Is the New Black."
The ladies of OITNB face some stiff competition this evening. They're nominated up against the casts of The Big Bang Theory, Black-ish, Modern Family and Veep.
Are you excited about the compressed timeline coming our way in season five of OITNB? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Seasons one through four of Orange Is the New Back are available for streaming now on Netflix.