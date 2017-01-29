Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks Just Gave Up the First Bit of Season 5 Scoop on the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

"Season five is done over the course of three days," she revealed. "You will watch 13 episodes, and find out what happens in the course of three days. So, it will be very detailed, very intense, and you better get ready. Get your popcorn, your tissues, everything. I don't know when it's coming out because they never tell us, but sometime in the summer." We can't wait!

Danielle also reflected on why the show, nominated this evening for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, has resonated so deeply with its considerable fan base. "Definitely the strong female roles, but I think that people see themselves, regardless if you're a male or female, gay, straight, whatever religion you are, whatever color you are, you can relate to someone in that story," she said. "And it's so truthful, and I think that's why people relate. I'm glad that I'm a part of it, telling this story with all these girls [who] you'll see today. They're all here. We're rolling deep. I love being a part of Orange Is the New Black."