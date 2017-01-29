Rob Kardashian Is a Doting Dad to Dream Kardashian in Heartwarming New Videos

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian just can't get enough of his daughter Dream Kardashian.
Blac Chyna recorded videos and snapped pictures on Snapchat of her fiancé spending quality time with their baby girl, and it's incredibly cute. In one video baby Dream sits on her dad's lap while he balances her toys and in another he can't stop giving her kisses. "Say it! Say it!" he says, urging his baby girl to say "daddy."
Chyna also used cute Snapchat filters to transform her daughter into a bear cub in a blue hat. Only a few days ago did Rob share a split photo of a young version of himself next to Dream. Fans immediately pointed out the similarities.
One follower commented, "She is definitely her daddy's daughter." "Clones!" another fan quipped.
The likeness was noticeable from the day little Dream was born two months ago. Even Aunt Kim Kardashian had to point out "she looks just like Rob" when Chyna and her fiancé FaceTimed from the hospital.
Dream has been a really positive addition in Rob's life, as the E! star frequently gushes about the blessings of fatherhood. Chyna's post-baby weight loss journey is also having a good effect on Rob, who is trying to get into shape.
"[Rob] is starting to get active again with the help of Chyna," an insider told E! News. "Rob and Chyna have been taking more hikes together lately so that's been a positive step forward."
Chyna is also focusing on losing baby weight. "She is definitely making progress, slowly, so she's happy with any progress," the source said, adding, "She wants her tiny waist back how it looked before Dream. So when she gets there she'll be happy."
Most recently, Chyna revealed she's down 34 pounds from 192.2 to 158.2 pounds.