EXCLUSIVE!

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams Dish on Their "Blissful" Honeymoon

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

E! is Live From The Red Carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello's Solo Debut "Love Incredible" Is Here

Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles

Exes Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Cross Paths at Kings of Leon Concert

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are still very much in the newlywed stage of their marriage!

The couple talked to E! News at Entertainment Weekly's SAG Awards Celebration at Chateau Marmont and opened up about their amazing wedding and lengthy honeymoon. "It's been pretty blissful," the Suits star said. "We're still pretty jetlagged. We just got back from sort of the world's craziest, longest honeymoon, so we're still on Australian time right now but it's been amazing. Blissful."

He added, "We had the weekend of our lives."

While in Australia the couple caught the New Year's celebration, which featured "the craziest fireworks I've ever seen," Patrick dished to us. They also flew to Fiji and Bali.

Photos

Where Stars Honeymooned

"We spent a lot of our honeymoon on a plane, mostly reclined watching films on a plane," Patrick joked.

"With stopovers in really really beautiful places," Troian added.

On such a romantic high, Patrick also gushed about his Suits co-star, Meghan Markle, and her relationship with Prince Harry. "She's like a sister to me, so I'm super happy for her," he told us.

Although he doesn't know too many details about his friend's love life, he did say they're both happy in their relationship. "It seems to be something they're both really enjoying," he dished.

TAGS/ Couples , Suits , Pretty Little Liars , Honeymoon , Top Stories , Celebrities , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Exclusives