Camila Cabello's Solo Debut "Love Incredible" Is Here

Camila Cabello's solo music career officially has begun.
Although the songstress recorded "Bad Things" with Machine Gun Kelly, she was still part of Fifth Harmony. But now her first solo single in the wake of leaving the girl group is here, and that means she's a solo artist.
"Love Incredible" featuring Norwegian producer Cashmere Cat is Camila's first song post Fifth Harmony, and admittedly, it's a jam. The song leaked in full, so now fans can hear what a solo career from Camila might be like. The thumping beat features plenty of drums, but Camila's soft vocals keep the song at a mellow level while still making you want to rock out. The lyrics are all about being head-over-heels in love with someone.
"This love's incredible / You got me wanting more," she sings.
The songstress, 19, has been teasing lyrics and new music on social media throughout January, so fans are finally getting what they've been itching for. The four remaining members of Fifth Harmony, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei, are continuing on without Camila. Their first performance without her took place at the 2017 People's Choice Awards.
The X-Factor alumni didn't miss a beat with one less member, rocking their smash hit "Work From Home."
They also accepted the award for Favorite Group. "I want to thank our families. Our team, our team, our team, some amazing people," Lauren shared with the crowd. "We love you guys. So much to come so stay tuned."
They're slated to release another album later this year.
Listen to "Love Incredible" above and let us know what you think in the comments!