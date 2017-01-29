Exes Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Cross Paths at Kings of Leon Concert

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles had a reunion.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and former One Direction crooner were spotted at the Kings of Leon concert in Los Angeles Saturday night. Although they both entered the concert separately with their own group of friends, they were spotted standing near each other at the event.

Prior to the concert, Kendall has been busy in Paris taking part in several runway shows. She was also spotted hanging out with A$AP Rocky last weekend at a Parisian flea market. They first sparked rumors of a romance early last year, but the two have never publicly commented on their relationship.