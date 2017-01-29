Exes Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Cross Paths at Kings of Leon Concert

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles had a reunion.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and former One Direction crooner were spotted at the Kings of Leon concert in Los Angeles Saturday night. Although they both entered the concert separately with their own group of friends, they were spotted standing near each other at the event.

Prior to the concert, Kendall has been busy in Paris taking part in several runway shows. She was also spotted hanging out with A$AP Rocky last weekend at a Parisian flea market. They first sparked rumors of a romance early last year, but the two have never publicly commented on their relationship.

But a source told E! News, "They've been on and off for close to a year but have been hanging out with each other more lately," the source said.

"She likes him, and he likes her."

Earlier in January Kendall and A$AP were also spotted with Kylie Jenner and Tyga shopping for diamonds in New York.

The Kings of Leon concert was quite the star-studded event, as attendees included Kate Hudson, Julianne Hough and fiancé Brooks Laich, Chace Crawford, Lady Gaga and Miranda Kerr. Kate, Gaga and Julianne snapped a fun photo together on Instagram and captioned it, "Blondes on Blondes #KingsOfLeon #TheForum."

Meanwhile, the rest of Kendall's family is on vacation in Costa Rica, where they've been snapping pictures and videos from their bikini-clad adventures.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017, only on E!

