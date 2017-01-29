Hugh Jackman Makes a Surprising Confession About Playing Wolverine

We can't imagine anyone else but Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies.

And that's why we were shocked by the Aussie actor's startling confession last night at the Producers Guild Awards—he admitted that the studio wasn't exactly thrilled with his acting when the first movie began shooting about 18 years ago.

"I was kind of struggling, to be honest," Jackman said. "It was the first movie I had ever done in America. I was pretty tight. I was nervous. I was average, to be honest, at best. No one was saying anything and I sort of thought I was getting away with it, but I wasn't."