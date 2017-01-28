Kendall Jenner to Trade Modeling for Photography?

Does Kendall Jenner prefer being behind the camera rather than in front of it?
The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and high-fashion model had recently photographed covers for LOVE magazine, one of which features Cindy Crawford's 15-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber. It marked the second time Kendall had shot pictures of the teen for the outlet.
When asked if she was concentrating more on photography than modeling these days, Kendall told E! News exclusively, "No, no, no, no, it's definitely still a lot more modeling. I'm nonstop. But [photography is] just something I like to do that I'm pursuing, I guess."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)
Kendall made her comments at the Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event, hosted by editor-in-chief Glenda Bailey at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
Kendall was spotted with two girlfriends and mingled among the guests, which included a slew of other stars. She also turned heads with her La Perla semi-sheer black lace gown with a thigh-high slit and was often photographed.
The other attendees included models Miranda Kerr and Ireland Baldwin, Elle Fanning, Julianne Hough, Salma Hayek, Ciara and Hilary Duff. The party also celebrated Harper's Bazaar's 150th anniversary and served as a pre-2017 SAG Awards bash. It was sponsored by TUMI, American Express, La Perla and Hearts On Fire.
Ciara, who is pregnant with her second child and first with husband Russell Wilson, showcased her baby bump in a black velvet dress and appeared to be in good spirits, although a bit tired.
Kerr wore the 2.5-carat diamond engagement ring Evan Spiegel had given her when he proposed last summer. Kerr was smiling the whole night as people came over and asked to see her ring.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes this March!