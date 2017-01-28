Why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Are Relatable AF

For instance, both Shepard and Bell have opened up about their personal struggles in order to help erase any stigma that might prevent others from speaking out.

Shepard has been open about his struggle with addiction, and Bell has spoken about her own battle with depression. That said, it doesn't seem like anything is too much for the couple to conquer together. The actors have been a couple for nine years, and have been married for four. So, so far so good!

This throwback picture of the couple (nice suspenders!) as twentysomethings testifies to their nearly decade long lovefest.