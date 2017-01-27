Devon Sawa Wants Sequels for Casper and Now and Then

Devon Sawa is hopping on the nostalgia train.

The '90s heartthrob turned to Twitter late Thursday to get fans excited about two possible ideas: sequels for his hit films Casper and Now and Then. "Alright, I know it's been awhile," Sawa tweeted, "but I think I'm finally ready to do a Casper sequel."

Shortly after, he requested a reboot of his classic coming-of-age film that also starred Christina Ricci. "Hey @imarleneking, where we at on that Now and Then 2 script?" he asked.