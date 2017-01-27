Is Taylor Swift's New Music Video With Zayn Malik Her Sexiest Work Yet?

It may not have been easy for Swift to showcase such a sexy look on camera. In 2011, she told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, "I like wearing pretty dresses and I like trying out new styles but I don't feel comfortable taking my clothes off. I wouldn't wear tiny amounts of clothing in my real life so I don't think it's necessary to wear that stuff in photo shoots."

"My point is not to be sexy, my point is not to turn masses of people on," she told the outlet in 2015.

She told NPR in 2014 that she does not feel like it's a priority to be "cool, edgy, or sexy."

"When girls feel like they don't fit into those three themes, which are so obnoxiously thrust upon them through the media, I think the best thing I can do for those girls is let them know that this is what my life looks like," she said. "I love my life. I've never ever felt edgy, cool, or sexy. Not one time."