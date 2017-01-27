Nina Dobrev and The Vampire Diaries Are Not Alone: 11 TV Shows That Got Their Stars Back for the Series Finale

You never forget where you came from, even if you're a star who's moved on from a TV show.

Nina Dobrev may have left The Vampire Diaries, but she's not done with Elena Gilbert yet. Dobrev announced on Instagram that she will be back for the final episode, showing off her script and even giving us the episode title, "I Was Feeling Epic."

