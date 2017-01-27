Missy Elliott Drops New Single "I'm Better" and Announces Documentary

Missy Elliott

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Is this Missy Elliott's official comeback?

The iconic rapper, who hasn't released a studio album in more than 10 years, dropped a new song titled "I'm Better" featuring Lamb. Additionally, Elliott released a music video to go with it that features plenty of backup dancers breaking it down in pools, warehouses and more.

Although Elliott's two gifts were plenty for fans to remain satiated, the "Work It" performer dropped another news bomb on her fans: She's releasing a documentary and shared a bit of footage from it.

"It's never just a record for me," Elliott says in the documentary. "It's never just making a hot record. I can do that in my sleep. But visually I have to see what I'm going to do with that record when I perform it."

In recent years, Elliott has stayed behind the scenes, writing and producing other artists' records instead of releasing her own. That all changed, however, when she gave a surprise performance with Katy Perry during the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show. She then released "WTF (Where They From)" with Pharrell Williams.

After a couple of poorly performing endeavors, Elliott learned she had to be more selective. "I have to be very careful," she told Billboard in 2015. "It's different now. People are quick to be like, 'You're irrelevant, you're a flop, you're washed up.'"

