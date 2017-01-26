Ashton Kutcher Wants More That '70s Show Reunions on The Ranch

While we wait for a true 'That 70s Show reunion, we've got Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson helping speed things along with their Netflix comedy The Ranch.
They've already had their former co-star Wilmer Valderrama make an appearance. And now, Laura Prepon reveals, they're looking for her to be on the show.
"They keep asking me," Prepon told me at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her drama The Hero. "I gotta get out of prison to be able to do it."
She, of course, was joking about her time being spent shooting Orange is the New Black. (She's also planning her wedding while expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Foster.)
Coincidentally, the star of The Hero is Sam Elliott, who plays Kutcher and Masterson's father on The Ranch. "We were already just like family," Prepon said of working with the Hollywood veteran.
The Hero was actually written for Elliott by director Brett Haley and his writing partner Marc Basch. It was the second time around for the trio after working together on the 2015 critically acclaimed I'll See You in My Dreams.
The Hero follows an ailing movie star (Elliott) who is looking at his past as he faces his own mortality. The cast also features Nick Offerman, Krysten Ritter and Elliott's real-life wife Katherine Ross playing his ex-wife.
Elliott said it was "weird" but also "exciting" to have something written for him.
"I saw the treatment of it and I was totally intrigued by it and then when the screenplay came around it was all the more intriguing," he said.
Shortly after the Sundance premiere, Deadline.com reported that The Hero sold for around $3 million to The Orchard for North American distribution.