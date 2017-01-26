Ashton Kutcher Wants More That '70s Show Reunions on The Ranch

While we wait for a true 'That 70s Show reunion, we've got Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson helping speed things along with their Netflix comedy The Ranch.

They've already had their former co-star Wilmer Valderrama make an appearance. And now, Laura Prepon reveals, they're looking for her to be on the show.

"They keep asking me," Prepon told me at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her drama The Hero. "I gotta get out of prison to be able to do it."

She, of course, was joking about her time being spent shooting Orange is the New Black. (She's also planning her wedding while expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Foster.)