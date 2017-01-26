5 Inspiring Things You Need to Know About Yara Shahidi's Hair

One thing is for sure: This breakout star has beautiful hair.

Yara Shahidi, who plays the eldest daughter on the hit show Black-ish (and possible new spinoff), has an inspiring mane message. While giving us major Diana Ross vibes, the actress offers a modern, authentic approach to hair styling, standing at the forefront of a larger movement of women with African roots embracing their natural tresses (see: her on-stage cameo at the Women's March in Los Angeles). That doesn't mean she doesn't love to experiment either. While she may shy away from heat tools, a drastic hair dye job may soon be in the works.

In an interview with Mane Addicts, the actress opened up about it all. Here are the five things you should know about Yara's hair.