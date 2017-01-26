Mr. Clean's 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Will Make You Feel a Little Bit Dirty

Step aside, Magic Mike! Mr. Clean just proved he knows how to get down and dirty (all the while getting clean, of course).

The famous mascot of cleanliness landed a commercial spot during the 2017 Super Bowl, bringing his skin-tight, all-white ensemble—complete with that gold earring, duh—to our screens as he mops floors, scrubs kitchen counters and spruces up the bathroom. But while this may seem innocent enough, it's his sexy dance moves that caught us off guard, questioning our morals as our eyes make their way to his pert derriere.