Scandal's Season 6 Premiere Is Worth the Wait, Kerry Washington Promises

The power of Shonda Rhimes is strong.
Even when the Scandal creator isn't in the room, the reach of her notoriously secretive approach to upcoming plotlines can not be denied, as seen here when E! News' Kristin Dos Santos sat down with stars Kerry Washington and Bellamy Young ahead of the highly-anticipated season six premiere. Knowing that the actresses themselves wouldn't give up the goods lest they disobey their boss, Kristin thought to make use of an intuition pendulum to get the scoop on whether or not there's a chance of Olivia and Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) reuniting in the new season.
And it did not work. Like, at all.
"It's afraid of Shonda," Bellamy said, freaking out as the pendulum refused to swing. "It's not doing either one!"
ABC
All fun and games and pendulums aside, Kerry did admit that there are some perhaps unanticipated romantic developments on the way in the new season. "I can tell you, you won't be bored in that area," she teased. "It may not be what you're expecting, but you won't be bored."
While the twisty Beltway romances will always be Scandal's bread and butter, there are some bigger fish to fry in the season premiere. Namely, revealing the results of the contentious election between Bellamy's Mellie Grant and Francisco Vargas (guest star Ricardo Chavira). Will Olivia maintain her position of power in D.C. or will Cyrus' (Jeff Perry) evil maneuverings prove too much for her this time? There's only one way to find out.
One thing we know for sure: It certainly won't be boring. "I'm telling you, it's worth the wait," Kerry promised. "I know we've made you wait, but it's worth it."
As if we ever had any doubt.
For more from the ladies, including what playing Olivia all these years has taught Kerry, be sure to check out the video above.
Scandal returns for season six (finally!) on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. on ABC.