Scandal's Season 6 Premiere Is Worth the Wait, Kerry Washington Promises

The power of Shonda Rhimes is strong.

Even when the Scandal creator isn't in the room, the reach of her notoriously secretive approach to upcoming plotlines can not be denied, as seen here when E! News' Kristin Dos Santos sat down with stars Kerry Washington and Bellamy Young ahead of the highly-anticipated season six premiere. Knowing that the actresses themselves wouldn't give up the goods lest they disobey their boss, Kristin thought to make use of an intuition pendulum to get the scoop on whether or not there's a chance of Olivia and Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) reuniting in the new season.

And it did not work. Like, at all.

"It's afraid of Shonda," Bellamy said, freaking out as the pendulum refused to swing. "It's not doing either one!"