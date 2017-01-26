Bradley Cooper "Is So Excited" When He and Irina Shayk See Their Baby on Ultrasound, Source Says

Bradley Cooper is proving to be the most supportive and romantic partner as he and girlfriend Irina Shayk prepare for the birth of their first child.

The 42-year-old actor has been accompanying the pregnant model on her OB/GYN visits and delights in watching their baby develop.

"Bradley has been there for her and is loving seeing the baby grow inside her," a source told E! News exclusively. "They share those moments when the baby kicks and they can't wait! Bradley been taking her to her doctor visits and is so excited every time they see the baby. She is very healthy and the baby is as well."