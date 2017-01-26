Kristen Bell Met Her "Beautiful" Celebrity Crush With Help From Wingman Dax Shepard

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
When it comes to celebrity couples, these two are certainly high on the list.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard not only finish each other's sentences, but also help each other mildly hit on their celebrity crushes.
As it turns out, the Good Place actress is into The Night Of's Riz Ahmed. "I find Indian men irresistible," she told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday. "He's so beautiful."
So, when the opportunity arose for her to finally meet him at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Shepard was ready to be her wingman.
"I saw him first and I thought she might be too shy to go up to him, so I'm going to break the ice," he recalled. "I said to him, 'Hey, my wife has a crush on you. I would love to introduce you to her.'"
While he thought his wife might clam up when she finally came face to face with the actor, Bell didn't brush aside her feelings. "Out of my mouth came, 'I find you very attractive," she remembered.
While the star couple admitted it might have been a bit awkward for Ahmed in that moment (an accidental threesome proposition, perhaps?), the actor was every bit as handsome in real life. "He has beautiful skin, just beautiful," Shepard noted.
DeGeneres also wanted to chat about Bell's fashion for that night as she stole the show in a glittering black sequin gown with a bold plunging neckline. Yes, she used double double-sided stick tape to keep everything in place. Meanwhile, Shepard remained unfazed.
"I didn't really know that it was happening when it was happening," he said of his wife's tape contraption. "She started breastfeeding our children three and a half years ago in front of almost exclusively my dude friends, I feel like."
"The baby was always hungry when my guy pals would come over. You just get over it real quick and it becomes like white noise. They might have been out. I don't know. I can't say for sure when they're out and when they're not out."
As Bell so candidly pointed out, "They're just boobs!"