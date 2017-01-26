Kim Richards Pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Monty Brinson One Year After His Death: "I Love You Always"

Kim Richards hasn't forgotten her beloved ex-husband Monty Brinson.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star paid tribute to Brinson on the one-year anniversary of his death Wednesday. Richards shared a picture of herself and Brinson and penned a touching caption.

"Missing You❤today Monty," she began. "My Best Friend, I love you with all my heart & soul. I cherish each & every memory we shared.. I am definitely the most blessed girl in world to have had you in my life! I still feel your Love,Strength & Courage from above. Thank you for choosing me❤I love you always & forever...."

Brinson passed away at age 58 after a tough battle with lung cancer. Although they were divorced, Brinson and Richards had a "very special relationship," a source told E! News.