Chrisley Knows Best's Savannah Chrisley and Blaire Hanks Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

Savannah Chrisley is letting her heart break.

The Chrisley Knows Best star headed to Facebook Live Wednesday evening with an emotional message to her fans and followers.

As it turns out, the beauty queen and her longtime boyfriend Blaire Hanks have split after two years of dating.

"All of you guys are so invested in my family and our lives and I feel like when we signed up for the show, we gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it and that's just what I'm trying to do now," she explained through tears. "So to cut to the point…Blaire and I are no longer dating."

Savannah continued, "It hurts, it does because for me he was that definition of just my first true love and I'm trying to stay strong y'all."